Domestic badminton tournaments postponed

NEW DELHI: Domestic badminton tournaments that were scheduled to be held in April and May have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) said in a statement on Monday.



"With the exponential rise in the number of COVID+ cases across the country, BAI President Himanta Biswa has decided to postpone all the upcoming domestic tournaments starting with B'lor (April 18-25) followed by junior & sub-junior in H'yd in May," the BAI said.

According to the calendar that the BAI released on March 26, the All Indian Senior Ranking tournament was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from April 18 to 25.

"We have decided to postpone all senior, junior and sub-junior tournaments that were to be held in April and May," BAI general secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania told IANS. IANS

Also Read: Istanbul Half Marathon could see world mark get erased

Also Watch: ASSAM Votes 2021: UPPL candidate Lawrence Islary Casts VoteHEADER: LAWRENCE ISLARY CASTS VOTE

