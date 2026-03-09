Sports

Dominant India Defeats Uruguay 4-0 in Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Opener

India women's national field hockey team began their FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 campaign with a 4-0 win over Uruguay women's national field hockey team in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: The Indian women's hockey team opened its campaign in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 with a dominant 4-0 win over Uruguay at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground at the Gachibowli Sports Complex in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sunelita Toppo (21'), Ishika (40'), Lalremsiami (49') and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (58') scored the goals for the home side.

India will next face Scotland on Monday at 7:30 PM IST. IANS

