Dominant Wins Propel O'Sullivan, Trump, and Zhao to World Snooker Open Last 16

Nanchang: Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, and Zhao Xintong all advanced to the last 16 of the World Snooker Open in Yushan, south China’s Jiangxi Province, on Wednesday with comfortable victories.

Seven-time world champion O’Sullivan won five straight frames to beat fellow Englishman Matthew Selt 5-0. In the second frame, he compiled a superb 138 break in just nine minutes to take the frame.

“I’m going to win the whole match,” O’Sullivan said in his post-match interview. “I’ve felt in good form over the first two matches, and I’ll keep this form going and try to keep winning.”

World No. 1 Judd Trump also delivered a strong display, beating Welshman Jackson Page 5-2.

Reigning world champion Zhao Xintong of China opened with a century break of 100 before going on to seal a 5-1 win over England’s Sam Craigie.

In the day’s other matches involving former world champions, Shaun Murphy beat Xu Si 5-1, Stuart Bingham edged Wu Yize 5-4, Kyren Wilson thrashed Allan Taylor 5-1, and Mark Williams lost 5-2 to Hossein Vafaei. IANS

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