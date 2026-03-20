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Dominant Wins Propel O'Sullivan, Trump, and Zhao to World Snooker Open Last 16

Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Zhao Xintong reach World Snooker Open last 16 with easy wins in Jiangxi.
Dominant Wins Propel O'Sullivan, Trump, and Zhao to World Snooker Open Last 16
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Nanchang: Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, and Zhao Xintong all advanced to the last 16 of the World Snooker Open in Yushan, south China’s Jiangxi Province, on Wednesday with comfortable victories.

Seven-time world champion O’Sullivan won five straight frames to beat fellow Englishman Matthew Selt 5-0. In the second frame, he compiled a superb 138 break in just nine minutes to take the frame.

“I’m going to win the whole match,” O’Sullivan said in his post-match interview. “I’ve felt in good form over the first two matches, and I’ll keep this form going and try to keep winning.”

World No. 1 Judd Trump also delivered a strong display, beating Welshman Jackson Page 5-2.

Reigning world champion Zhao Xintong of China opened with a century break of 100 before going on to seal a 5-1 win over England’s Sam Craigie.

In the day’s other matches involving former world champions, Shaun Murphy beat Xu Si 5-1, Stuart Bingham edged Wu Yize 5-4, Kyren Wilson thrashed Allan Taylor 5-1, and Mark Williams lost 5-2 to Hossein Vafaei. IANS

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Ronnie O’Sullivan
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