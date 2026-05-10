Dortmund clinch Bundesliga second place with comeback win as Frankfurt’s European hopes dim

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund sealed second place in the Bundesliga with a 3-2 home victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, whose push for a place suffered another damaging setback.

Frankfurt made a start as Can Uzun put the visitors ahead after only two minutes, finishing into the right corner after Mahmoud Dahoud had held the ball under pressure in the Dortmund area and laid it back.

Dortmund, short of rhythm lately, needed time to settle but gradually forced Frankfurt goalkeeper Michael Zetterer into action. Julian Brandt, captaining Borussia Dortmund in his final home appearance, crossed for Samuele Inacio, whose header was kept out by Zetterer. The goalkeeper then denied Brandt and Jobe Bellingham in quick succession, reports Xinhua.

The equalizer arrived in the 42nd minute after Brandt dispossessed Arthur Theate in midfield. Marcel Sabitzer released Julian Ryerson on the right, and his low delivery was steered in by Serhou Guirassy.

Dortmund struck again in first-half stoppage time. Nico Schlotterbeck began the move and, after Jobe Bellingham and Maximilian Beier combined, finished into the right corner to complete the turnaround.

Frankfurt must still overtake seventh-placed SC Freiburg to reach the Conference League, but its hopes could be over if Freiburg wins at Hamburger SV. Dortmund visits Werder Bremen on the final day, while Frankfurt hosts VfB Stuttgart. IANS

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