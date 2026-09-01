Dortmund Lose New Signing Konstantelias to Cruciate Ligament Injury

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giannis Konstantelias faces several months on the sidelines after suffering a cruciate ligament tear in his left knee during his Bundesliga debut against Hamburg, the club has announced.

The 23-year-old Greek international sustained the injury in a midfield challenge in the 52nd minute of Saturday’s 2-0 victory and was forced to leave the pitch shortly afterwards.

The setback came after Konstantelias had made an immediate impact on his first league appearance for Dortmund, scoring his maiden goal for the club in first-half stoppage time.

Dortmund next face fifth-tier HEBC Hamburg in their rescheduled German Cup first-round tie, while Hamburg host Mainz in the Bundesliga. IANS