Dortmund's Late Equalizer Secures 3-3 Draw Against Frankfurt

Berlin: Former Champions Borussia Dortmund secured a dramatic 3-3 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in a pulsating Bundesliga encounter that marked the league’s return from the winter break with a six-goal spectacle, on Friday night.

Dortmund made a sharp start and took the lead after 10 minutes, when Maximilian Beier converted Julian Ryerson’s low cross following a precise diagonal ball from Nico Schlotterbeck. Frankfurt gradually gained momentum and were rewarded in the 22nd minute as Can Uzun calmly converted a penalty after Serhou Guirassy fouled Robin Koch inside the area.

The high tempo continued despite difficult conditions, with chances at both ends before the interval. Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua Santos denied Schlotterbeck with a header, while Dortmund threatened through quick combinations but were unable to regain the lead before the break.

Frankfurt emerged strongly after halftime, and debutant Younes Ebnoutalib went close with a header early in the second half. Dortmund weathered the pressure and regained control, taking the lead again in the 68th minute when Felix Nmecha’s long-range strike was slightly deflected by Hugo Larsson and bounced in off the inside of the post.

The hosts responded immediately. Substitute Arnaud Kalimuendo threaded a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Ebnoutalib, who kept his composure to equalise just three minutes later. The match opened up in the closing stages, with Dortmund coming close when Schlotterbeck struck the crossbar.

Late drama followed in stoppage time. Former Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud appeared to have sealed victory for Frankfurt with a composed finish from the edge of the area in the 92nd minute. Dortmund, however, snatched a point at the death as substitute Carney Chukwuemeka reacted quickest to Marcel Sabitzer’s cross to equalize in the 96th minute.

The result leaves Dortmund second after the kickoff of the 16th round, eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who play on Sunday. Frankfurt missed the chance to move into the top four and remain seventh. IANS

