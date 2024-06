Draws announced for AFC U17, U20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers

Kuala Lumpur: India’s groups for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2025 Qualifiers and AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025 Qualifiers were announced after draws were held here at the AFC House on Thursday.

In the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, India are drawn alongside Thailand, Brunei Darussalam and Turkmenistan in Group D, which will be hosted by Thailand between October 19-27 later this year.

In total, 43 teams were divided into 10 groups - seven of four each and three of five. The 10 group winners and five best second-placed teams among all groups will advance to the Finals, with Saudi Arabia scheduled to host the tournament between April 3-20, 2025.

India will aim to qualify for the AFC U17 Asian Cup for the fourth successive time. In their last finals appearance in 2023 in Thailand, the Blue Colts were eliminated in the group stage.

India have twice reached the quarter-finals at the AFC U17 Asian Cup - in 2002 and 2018, their best showing.

Before the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, India will participate in the SAFF U17 Championship, to be held in Bhutan between September 18-28, 2024.

In the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, India are placed alongside IR Iran, Mongolia and Laos in Group G, which will be hosted by Laos between September 21-29, 2024.

In total, 45 teams were divided into 10 groups - five groups of four each and five groups of five.

The 10 group winners and five best second-placed teams among all groups will advance to the Finals, with China scheduled to host the tournament between February 6-23, 2025.

India will aim to qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2006. Their best result at the tournament was joint champions alongside Iran in 1974.

Before the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, India will participate in the SAFF U20 Championship, to be held in Nepal between August 16-28, 2024.

