Dubai: Daniil Medvedev sweeps past Jenson Brooksby to reach semis

DUBAI: Daniil Medvedev produced a clinical 6-2, 6-1 performance against Jenson Brooksby on Thursday night to advance to his third Dubai semifinal. The former world number one boasts 22 career titles but has never won the same tournament twice. He is trying to change that this week in Dubai, where he lifted the trophy in 2023.

“I felt great. I know that maybe he had some issues, shoulder or elbow, I’m not sure, but his first serve was not going as well as he can usually do,” said Medvedev, who is seeking a second title of the season to go with the one he won in Brisbane.

“But you still need to play, you still need to put the returns in. He’s a big fighter...

“I’m happy with the way I’m playing here, and I’m looking forward to the semis.”

The 30-year-old former US Open champion will face top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals who beat eighth-seeded Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 7-6.

In what was his second career meeting with Brooksby, two breaks of serve helped Medvedev scoop the opening set in just 28 minutes.

The third-seeded Russian kept up his momentum in the second, breaking early and cruising towards victory in just 57 minutes.

Medvedev advanced to the 53rd hard-court semifinal of his career, trailing just Novak Djokovic among active players.

Moreover, the 5th seed Andrey Rublev beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday to reach last four stage. Agencies

