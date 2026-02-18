Dubai GP - Fazza Para Athletics: India finish on top with 43 medals

Dubai: India delivered a commanding performance at the opening Dubai 2026 Grand Prix- Fazza International Athletics Championships, finishing on top of the medals table with an overall 43 medals, laced by 16 gold, 13 silver and 14 bronze.

Colombia and Kenya followed with 11 and 6 gold from their 20 medals each, while the hosts UAE finished fourth with 6 gold out of 31 medals at the first World Para Athletics Grand Prix of the season.

For India, who will host the next WPA Grand Prix at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, it was important for their athletes to open the season with confidence, and they did it exactly that way at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds.

Two-time Paralympic champion Sumit Antil returned to one of his favourite grounds with the gold in men’s javelin F64, while his fellow throwers and Paris 2024 gold medallists Navdeep (men’s javelin F41) and Dharambir Nain (men’s club throw F51) also began the season on a winning note in Dubai.

They were joined by Paris 2024 double bronze medallist Preeti Pal who claimed gold and bronze in women’s 100m and 200m T35 events, respectively. Her medal in Dubai reaffirmed her consistency after the Paris 2024 Paralympics where she won two historic bronze.

Among others, Bhagyashri M. Jadhav pulled off an emotional victory in the women’s shot put and javelin F34 category, as it marked a powerful comeback. IANS

