Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia wins Thailand Moto Grand Prix

NEW DELHI: Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia put in a sure-footed display at a rain-drenched Buriram International Circuit as he romped to victory in the Thailand Grand Prix on Sunday and slashed his gap to championship rival Jorge Martin down to 17 points.

Reigning champion Bagnaia took advantage of errors by Pramac Racing’s Martin and Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing to take the chequered flag and clinch his ninth win of the season. Martin finished second while GasGas Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta was third. Agencies

Also Read: Moto GP: Jorge Martin wins Indonesia Grand Prix in Mandalika

Also Watch: