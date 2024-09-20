Duleep Trophy: Another duck for Shreyas Iyer but Sanju Samson steals the show

Anantapur: The under-pressure Shreyas Iyer's dismal run continued but strong performances from the other frontline batters, including Sanju Samson, guided India D to 306 for five on the opening day of their Duleep Trophy match against India B in Anantapur on Thursday.

Iyer, aiming to make a comeback to India's Test squad, fell for a second successive duck in the ongoing tournament.

However, Devdutt Padikkal (50), Srikar Bharat (52), RickyBhui (56) and Samson (89 not out) smashed half-centuries as India D batters produced a solid show.

At stumps, Samson and Saransh Jain (26) were at the crease.

For India B, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (3/60) was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets. Mukesh Kumar (1/37) and Navdeep Saini (1/51) picked up a wicket each after India B won the toss and elected to field first at the Rural Development Trust Stadium.

Brief Scores: India D: 306 for five in 77 overs (Sanju Samson 89 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 50, Srikar Bharat 52, Ricky Bhui 56; Rahul Chahar 3/60) vs India B. Agencies

