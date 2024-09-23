Duleep Trophy: Arshdeep Singh’s 6 takes India D to victory vs India B

Anantapur: Arshdeep Singh saved his best for the last as he registered career-best figures of 6/40 to help India D outclass India B by 257 runs and end their Duleep Trophy campaign with a consolation victory, at the Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur, on Sunday.

Earlier, India D, who resumed the day on 244/5, ended their second innings at 305, setting India B a stiff target of 373 in 70 overs.

Arshdeep and Aditya Thakare (4/59) then bowled unchanged for 22.2 overs to bundle out Abhimanyu Easwaran-led India B for a lowly 115. Arshdeep recorded his best match figures of 9/90, with the distinction of getting out India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav (16) twice in the same game.

