Duleep Trophy: Just wanted to have some fun, says Parag on return to on-field action

Bengaluru: East Zone captain Riyan Parag said his primary focus in the Duleep Trophy clash against North Zone was to have some fun and get back into the rhythm of competitive cricket after spending much of last season on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury. Parag last featured for India in a T20I against Bangladesh in October 2024 and had to undergo shoulder surgery before returning to play Ranji Trophy for Assam in January this year. He also turned out for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, where he was the franchise’s second-highest run-scorer with 393 runs.

"It was good. I mean, that was the main goal when I came here to play the game. Performances, I didn't really focus on that much. I just wanted to have some fun. I haven't played competitive cricket in a long time. Since the IPL, I haven't really played."

"(In the) IPL also, I was managing a lot of stress and stuff like that. But it was nice, was a good outing. Not in a good way with the amount of overs we fielded. But then still, rolled my arm for a few overs, batted for a while. Could have converted it for a bigger score, but then I'm happy. The shoulder feels much better now," said Parag to reporters after the game ended in a draw, with North Zone taking first innings lead and sealing an entry into the semi-finals. IANS

