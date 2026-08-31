Duleep Trophy: Sarkar, Mukesh, Shami Bowl Out Central Zone for 266 Despite Rinku’s Fifty

Bengaluru: A relentless bowling display led by Tripura medium-pacer Abhijit Sarkar alongside the Bengal seam bowling duo of Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Shami helped East Zone bundle out Central Zone for 266 on day one of the Duleep Trophy semi-final at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 on Sunday.

Electing to bowl on a green-tinged surface offering generous pace and bounce, East Zone's pace attack exploited the favourable conditions from the outset to keep Central Zone under pressure throughout the day. Barring Rinku Singh’s 60 off 88 balls and Aryan Juyal’s 46 off 113 balls, no other Central Zone made a notable contribution.

Sarkar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-38, and provided early breakthroughs by removing openers Aman Mokhade and Kunal Chandela in quick succession. Mukesh maintained the pressure from the other end and ended up with 3-56, including the crucial scalp of Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar for 12, while Shami took 2-42, which also included an excellent set-up to get the better of Yash Rathod.

Patidar was forced into chopping one onto his stumps after an intense early battle with Shami. Central Zone slumped to 125/5 after Mukesh trapped Aryan lbw, before middle-order batter Rinku mounted a counter-attacking fightback in a knock laced with eight boundaries.

He shepherded the lower order admirably, while building a vital 55-run partnership with all-rounder Harsh Dubey (26) to stabilize the innings. Despite losing Rinku later, Central Zone managed to push their total past the 250-mark thanks to a late 45-run stand for the final wicket between Yash Thakur, who smashed an unbeaten 30 off 26 balls, and Arshad Khan.

Brief Scores: Central Zone 266 in 80.1 overs (Rinku Singh 60, Aryan Juyal 46; Abhijit Sarkar 3-38, Mukesh Kumar 3-56) vs East Zone. IANS