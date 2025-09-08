Duleep Trophy: South shut out North to set up final against Central

Bengaluru: A fruitful morning session was all that South Zone needed to shut out North Zone on the final day of their Duleep Trophy semifinal at the BCCI CoE Ground (1) here on Sunday.

In the final, commencing at the same venue here on Thursday, South Zone will take on Central Zone.

Resuming on 278 for five, North needed a further 259 runs to overhaul South’s first-innings total.

North’s tough task was made that much harder when key batter Shubham Khajuria (128) was bowled off the second ball of the day.

Khajuria prodded forward to a ball from fast bowler V. Koushik, but failed to cover the line. With Khajuria’s stumps knocked back, South had one foot in the final door.

Sahil Lothra (19, 31b) and Mayank Dagar (31, 40b) presented a semblance of fight, as the skies suddenly became overcast. North hoped for rain to provide some relief, but it was not to be.

Kerala fast bowler M.D. Nidheesh came in with a lively spell, cleaning up Lothra and Dagar. North was soon dismissed for 361, 175 runs short of South’s haul.

South’s second innings lasted 24.4 overs, before the teams agreed to call it off.

On the other hand, having gained the innings lead on Saturday against West Zone, Central was virtually assured of a spot in the summit clash. Saransh Jain (63 n.o.) and Deepak Chahar (33) took the Central total to 600 - putting the game to bed with an unassailable lead. Yashasvi Jaiswal (64), Aarya Desai (35) and Tanush Kotian (40 n.o.) got runs under the belt when West came out to bat.

Central spinner Saransh Jain (5/84) reduced West to 216/8, giving the former the prospect of gaining a victory. At the stroke of Tea, however, the teams shook hands and play came to an end.

West captain Shardul Thakur stated that it was tough for fast bowlers on these batting-friendly pitches.

“There was not much for fast bowlers. Being a fast bowler, I expect that there should be more pitches where the game is even for fast bowlers, batters and spinners,” Thakur said.

Brief scores:

South Zone 536 & 95/1 in 24.4 overs (N. Jagadeesan 52 n.o.) drew with North Zone 361 in 100.1 overs (Shubham Khajuria 128, Nishant Sindhu 82, Ayush Badoni 40, Mayank Dagar 31, Gurjapneet Singh 4/96, M.D. Nidheesh 3/82). MoM: N. Jagadeesan.

West Zone 438 & 216/8 in 53.3 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 64, Aarya Desai 35, Tanush Kotian 40 n.o., Saransh Jain 5/84) drew with Central Zone 600 in 164.3 overs (Ayush Pandey 40, Danish Malewar 76, Shubham Sharma 96, Rajat Patidar 77, Upendra Yadav 87, Harsh Dubey 75, Saransh Jain 63 n.o., Deepak Chahar 33, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 4/130, Arzan Nagwaswalla 3/57). MoM: Saransh Jain. Agencies

