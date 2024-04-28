Duplantis sails to victory, Simbine beats Coleman in 100m

Suzhou: Sweden’s Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis dominated the men’s pole vault at the Suzhou Diamond League meeting on Saturday, going close to bettering his own world record set last week.

The reigning Olympic champion, who cleared 6.24 metres in Xiamen for his eighth world record mark, wrapped up the win in Suzhou with a meet record of 6.00 metres.

The bar was immediately raised to 6.25m, but it proved too much for the US-born Duplantis, who failed three times at the height, albeit going close on his final effort.

World 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson suffered another upset in the women’s 200m, with the American coming in third at 23.11 seconds behind Briton Daryll Neita’s winning 22.62 and compatriot Anavia Battle’s 22.99.

“I came here praying and hoping for the win,” said Neita after launching her season heading into the Paris Olympics. “To come out here and win it, in a decent time, in such a strong field, I feel really confident going forward.”

South Africa’s Akani Simbine won the men’s 100 metres in 10.01sec ahead of American Christian Coleman.

Nigeria’s world record holder Tobi Amusan was disqualified from the women’s 100m hurdles after a false start, with Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico awarded first place in 12.63sec in a photo finish.

Ethiopia’s Mekedes Alemeshete claimed victory in the women’s 5,000m and took the world lead with a new personal best of 14:36.70. Agencies

