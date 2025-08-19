Durand Cup: Holders NorthEast Utd brace for spirited Shillong Lajong in repeat of last edition’s semis

Shillong: Defending champions NorthEast United FC will face familiar foes Shillong Lajong FC in the first semifinal of the 134th Durand Cup, which is a repeat of their clash at the same venue last year, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) here on Tuesday.

NorthEast prevailed 3-0 over Shillong Lajong in the last edition on their way to clinching the title, but the I-League side is more determined to put up a stronger fight against the title holders.

Juan Pedro Benali’s Highlanders topped Group E with a derby win over Lajong (2-1), a commanding 3-1 result against Malaysian Armed Forces, and a 2-2 draw with Rangdajied United. They carried that form into the quarterfinals, dismantling Bodoland FC 4-0 in Kokrajhar, where Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie netted twice to take his tournament tally to seven.

Ajaraie, the tournament’s top scorer, has now scored in five straight Durand games and will be joined in attack by Jithin M.S. and Lalrinzuala.

“We have given our 100% and we will continue to do the same tomorrow. Pressure is always there, but we know how to manage it. We describe our team as a Wolfpack,” said Michel Zabaco (captain, NorthEast United FC) about the clash.

The Red Dragons finished runners-up in the same group, blowing away Malaysian Armed Forces 6-0, falling narrowly to NEUFC, before overcoming Rangdajied United 3-1. In the quarters, Birendra Thapa’s young brigade staged a thrilling comeback, edging Indian Navy FT 2-1 courtesy goals from Damaitphang Lyngdoh and Everbrightson Sana.

The trio of Phrangki Buam, Everbrightson Sana, and Figo Syndai have scored nine of Lajong’s 12 goals. Skipper Kenstar Kharshong holds a youthful defence together. IANS

