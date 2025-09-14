Durban Super Giants Appoint Aiden Markram as Captain for SA20 2025-26 Season

New Delhi: Durban Super Giants (DSG) have named Aiden Markram as their captain for the upcoming SA20 2025-26 season, unveiling the news on Saturday with a striking AI-generated video that depicted him steering a ship through stormy waters towards its destination.

Markram has already built a reputation as one of the finest leaders in the competition, guiding Sunrisers Eastern Cape to back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024. He also holds the reins of South Africa’s T20I side, further underlining his leadership credentials. IANS

