Dusan Vlahovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic headline Serbian squad for European Championship 2024

New Delhi: Serbia have announced a 26-member squad that will represent the country at their first European Championship since 2000 when Serbia and Montenegro competed as FR Yugoslavia. Serbia narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 2020 Euros after losing out against Scotland on penalties.

The squad possesses some serious firepower in the frontline as they have former Fulham player Aleksandar Mitrovic, former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic and Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Dorde Petrovic also made the squad in what has been a breakout season for him at Chelsea.

Sasa Lukic, Sergej Milenkovic-Savic & Dusan Tadic have been trusted to handle the midfield of the team. IANS

