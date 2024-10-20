Dutch cyclist Harrie Lavreysen wins record 15th world cycling title, overtakes Tournant

NEW DELHI: Dutch cyclist Harrie Lavreysen on Friday won the men’s one-kilometre time-trial for a record 15th world championship track title.

Two days after claiming team sprint gold, the five-time Olympic champion took the men’s time-trial ahead of compatriot and three-time defending champion Jeffrey Hoogland. Britain’s Joseph Truman won bronze.

Lavreysen overtakes France’s Arnaud Tournant’s 14 world titles between 1997 and 2008.

“Fifteen titles, I don’t even know what to say. There are so many prestigious names on this list, it’s completely crazy,” he told AFP.

“It was hard because it’s the first time I’ve raced the kilometre at this level, but I managed it. It’s special.”

The 27-year-old could add to his tally in the individual sprint event on Sunday where he is the five-time reigning champion.

Lavreysen failed to medal in the keirin event on Thursday.

Italy’s Jonathan Milan took the men’s individual pursuit title in a world record time.

Milan won in a time of 3:59.153 to better Charlton’s afternoon effort of 3:59.304 over the 4,000m course. Agencies

