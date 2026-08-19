Eala, Auger-Aliassime, Rybakina-Monfils, Errani-Vavassori Get US Open Mixed Doubles Wild Cards

NEW YORK: Rising women’s star Alex Eala and Felix Auger-Aliassime, spouses Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils, and two-time defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori have been given wild cards into the U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament.

The U.S. Tennis Association on Monday set 11 of the 16 teams that will be in the championship, with six teams qualifying directly because of their combined rankings and five being given wild cards.

Topping the field is the team of No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and 24-time men’s Grand Slam singles champion Novak Djokovic, who have the lowest combined singles ranking of any team that entered.

Also qualifying directly, in order of their rankings: Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, Diana Shnaider and Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud — the runner-up team last year — Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli, and Amanda Anisimova and Learner Tien.

The remaining wild cards given Monday went to the teams of Leylah Fernandez and Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Townsend and Alexander Zverev.

The first round and quarterfinals will be played on August 25, with the semifinals and final set for August 26. All of the matches will be played either in Arthur Ashe Stadium or Louis Armstrong Stadium, the two biggest venues. Agencies

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