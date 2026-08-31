‘Early Cincinnati exit gave me adequate time to prepare for US Open’: Novak Djokovic

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic said that his second-round exit at the Cincinnati Open earlier this month gave him extra time to prepare for the US Open where he’s chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic loss to Thiago Agustín Tirante after struggling in the heat and requiring a medical timeout. The world number five said that though he doesn’t like losing but it gave him adequate time to train his body and mind “into the right state” heading into New York.

“If you ask me if I’m prepared, I feel like I am, as best as I can be, but it’s different training and then getting out on the Arthur Ashe Stadium and playing best-of-five (sets),” Djokovic said.

“The opening matches are always for me, particularly in the last few years, quite challenging,” he added. “So hopefully I can overcome the first hurdle and build from there.”

The Serbian will play his 20th US Open. Djokovic has won the title here four times so far.

“Obviously longevity was always one of the goals when I was younger, trying to have long career, trying to have more shots at Grand Slams, and stay healthy long enough so that I can perform for as many years as possible,” he said.

Djokovic, seeded fourth, will be a heavy favourite against 48th-ranked Navone.

But Djokovic is well aware of the danger any opponent can pose as he seeks to become the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title — a mark that belongs now to Australian Ken Rosewall who was 37 when he won the Australian Open in 1972. Agencies

Also Read: Diane Parry claims maiden WTA singles title