East Bengal edge Indian Army, SC Delhi stage comeback to reach Durand Cup semifinals

NEW DELHI: East Bengal entered the Durand Cup semifinals after edging Indian Army 1-0 in a quarterfinal clash at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

It was East Bengal forward P. V. Vishnu’s 39th-minute goal, a header sending Chris Ikonomidis’ cross into the back of the net, which separated the two sides.

The Red and Gold Brigade will meet Sporting Club Delhi in the last four after the latter thrashed FC Raengdai 5-1 earlier in the day.

East Bengal, the second-most successful team in the history of the competition with 16 titles, last won the Durand Cup back in 2004.

SC Delhi produced a remarkable second-half comeback to defeat debutants FC Raengdai 5-1 in the first quarter-final at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium.

After Chongtham Kishan Singh's stunning long-range strike had put Raengdai ahead in the first half, Substitute Joseph Sunny's second-half brace turned the game around before Rodriguinho, Juan Sebastian Peña and Augustine Lalrochana added further goals to send SC Delhi into the semifinals. Agencies

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