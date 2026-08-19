East Bengal face high-flying SC Delhi in blockbuster Durand Cup semi-final

Kolkata: East Bengal FC and SC Delhi will clash in the first semi-final of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday, with a place in the final at stake.

East Bengal have scored 14 goals and conceded only once throughout the competition, that solitary concession coming in their opening 0-1 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Group A. Since then, they have produced four consecutive clean sheets, beating CISF Protectors 8-0 and South United FC 5-0 in the group stage, before edging Indian Army FT 1-0 in the quarter-final, results that also confirmed their place among the two best runners-up.

SC Delhi have been the tournament's most prolific side by some distance, scoring 21 goals across their four matches while conceding just three. They topped Group C with nine points, beating Jamshedpur FC 2-1, Defenders FC 7-0 and Indian Air Force FT 7-1, before producing another comeback victory in the quarterfinal, defeating FC Raengdai 5-1 after falling behind. That blend of attacking efficiency and defensive control has marked them out as one of the standout sides of the competition.

Dani Ramírez has emerged as a key creative presence for East Bengal. The Spanish midfielder has shown a real ability to operate between midfield and attack, helping the side progress possession and unlock defensive blocks.

Mohammed Basim Rashid offers a further attacking outlet, while PV Vishnu has been particularly influential in front of goal, scoring four times in the tournament so far — three of them in the 8-0 win over CISF Protectors, before his header settled the quarter-final against Indian Army FT.

Among head coach Tomasz Tchórz's attacking options is Brazilian forward Rodriguinho, the tournament's leading scorer with seven goals. IANS

Also Read: Joe Root Insists England Don’t Need ‘Huge Change’ to Bazball Style