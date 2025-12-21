East Bengal Triumph: SAFF Women's Club Champions 2025

Kathmandu: East Bengal FC etched their name in the history books after lifting the inaugural SAFF Women’s Club Championship 2025 title after a commanding 3-0 victory over Nepal’s APF (Armed Police Forces) in the final at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu on Saturday. The Indian Women’s League (IWL) champions recently capped off an undefeated season, winning all of their matches and not conceding in any.

For the second time in the competition, Ugandan striker Fazila Ikwaput proved that she can perform at a high level, scoring both of her team’s goals in the finals (21 & 46 minutes), taking her tournament total to nine goals.

The next best player for East Bengal was Shilky Devi Hemam, who scored the second goal of the finals (35 minutes), which put East Bengal in complete control of the finals. IANS

