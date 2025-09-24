East Zone Junior Athletics Championship: Assam win 11 more medals on day II

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam continued their good run and added 11 more medals to their tally on the second day of the East Zone Junior Athletics Championship held in Ranchi on Tuesday. The impressive haul included 4 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze medals, bringing Assam’s total medal count to 25 by the end of Day II. Gold medalists for Assam on Day II: Firduse Alam (5000m Race Walk), Jyotishman Barua (400m), 4x100m Relay Team (Mridul Gogoi, Angshuman Bhagwati, Parthapratim Changmai and Mousam Das) and Suparna Das (3000m Race Walk).

