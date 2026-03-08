Eathan Bosch Out of NZ T20I Series; Wiaan Mulder Steps In

Johannesburg: South Africa allrounder Eathan Bosch has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury, with fellow allrounder Wiaan Mulder named as his replacement in the 15-member squad.

Bosch, who represents the Dolphins in domestic cricket, has so far played just one match for South Africa. The 26-year-old was expected to make his T20I debut during the series in New Zealand before the injury ruled him out.

Mulder, on the other hand, brings international experience, having played 11 T20Is for South Africa. His most recent appearance in the format came against Ireland in September 2024. The all-rounder last represented South Africa in a Test match in India last year. IANS

