Egypt Denied Historic Win After 1–1 Draw with Belgium

Seattle: Egypt were left to rue a missed opportunity for a historic FIFA World Cup victory after settling for a 1-1 draw against Belgium in their Group G opener at FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Pharaohs produced a disciplined and spirited display and looked on course for their first-ever World Cup win after Emam Ashour fired them ahead in the 19th minute. The move began with a moment of brilliance from Mohamed Salah, whose incisive pass unlocked the Belgian defence. Ashour took a composed touch before drilling a low shot beyond goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to register his first international goal.

Egypt carried their advantage deep into the second half and frustrated Belgium’s star-studded attack for long periods.

However, Belgium found a way back in the 66th minute. Moments after coming off the bench, Romelu Lukaku’s movement inside the penalty area created panic in the Egyptian defence. Thomas Meunier delivered a dangerous cross and defender Mohamed Hany inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, handing Belgium the equaliser.

Despite the disappointment of conceding, Egypt’s performance marked a significant step forward on football’s biggest stage. The North Africans not only earned a valuable point but also surpassed their previous record of 29 minutes spent leading in World Cup matches.

The result leaves Group G finely balanced, with Egypt taking plenty of confidence from a display that pushed one of Europe’s traditional heavyweights all the way. IANS

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