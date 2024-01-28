Egypt International Olympic City Shooting range: Rhythm Sangwan, Ujjwal win mixed team pistol gold

New Delhi: India picked up their first gold of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Cairo, Egypt, when Rhythm Sangwan and Ujjwal combined to defeat the Armenian pair of Elmira Karapetyan and Benik Khlghatyan 17-7 in the 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal match on Day Two of competitions, at the Egypt International Olympic City Shooting range on Saturday.

Earlier, Arjun Babuta and Sonam Uttam Maskar won silver in the 10m air rifle mixed team event as India ended the day with one gold and two silver medals to their kitty. Anuradha Devi had opened the team’s account with a silver in the women’s 10m air pistol on Friday evening. Rhythm, who won her second consecutive World Cup mixed team gold in Cairo, and Ujjwal finished second behind the Armenian pair in qualifying with a total score of 580. The Armenians were a point ahead. IANS

Also Read: 34th Senior National Fencing Championship starts from today

Also Watch: