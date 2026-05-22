Egypt Name Salah-Led Provisional Squad for 2026 World Cup, Drop Mostafa Mohamed in Bold Call

Cairo: Ahead of the nation’s final training camp this month, the Egyptian Football Association has announced a preliminary 27-player squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with coach Hossam Hassan’s selection highlighting a core group of ever-present stars, including Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Trezeguet, and Mohamed Abdelmonem.

Of the 27 players from the preliminary squad, only 26 players are to be selected after the friendly match against Russia scheduled for May 28, as part of the preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which is scheduled to start on June 11.

The squad also contained some surprises, most notably the absence of Nantes forward Mostafa Mohamed, as well as the omission of Zamalek players Mohamed Shehata and Nasser Mansi.

Egypt are preparing to take part in the World Cup for the fourth time in their history. They are in Group G and will face Belgium (June 15), New Zealand (June 22), and Iran (June 27). IANS

Also Read: ‘It Was for My Mother’: Sooryavanshi’s Emotional Gesture Lights Up 93-Run Blitz in RR’s Playoff Push