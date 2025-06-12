EKSWCO lauds Rijiju for ensuring fair trial chance for weightlifter Lapung

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization (EKSWCO) has extended heartfelt gratitude to union Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju for his intervention in addressing the exclusion of Sambo Lapung, a three-time national weightlifting champion from Arunachal Pradesh, from the initial selection trials for the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

Following concerns raised by EKSWCO and the Arunachal Olympic Association, the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has announced revised trials, now including Lapung and five other Northeast athletes.

These trials will be held on June 30, 2025, in Patiala for both the Commonwealth and World Weightlifting Championships.

Lapung’s omission had sparked disappointment across the northeastern state, especially considering his remarkable performance, securing gold in the 96 kg category at the senior National Weightlifting Championships in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The revised trials are seen as a corrective step toward a fair and transparent selection process.

EKSWCO also thanked the Arunachal Olympic Association for its persistent efforts in highlighting the issue with the IWF.

The organisation conveyed its best wishes to Lapung for the upcoming trials and expressed confidence in his abilities. It also emphasised the importance of merit-based and transparent selections that offer equal opportunities to all athletes.

Reiterating its appreciation for Rijiju’s role, EKSWCO stated that his timely efforts have rekindled hope among sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh and the broader Northeast region, motivating them to strive for sporting excellence.

Also Read: Australia qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

Also Watch: