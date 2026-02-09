Elavenil and Arjun win mixed team air rifle gold as India cross 50 medal mark

New Delhi: Olympians Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta teamed up to clinch a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle mixed team event as India crossed the 50 mark in total medals in the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship, New Delhi 2026, which is being held here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. Himanshu Dhillon and Shambhavi Kshirsagar secured the gold in the junior mixed team event, while Hrudya Shri Kondur and Anshul Batra won a gold medal in the youth mixed team event.

The Rio Olympian Gurpreet Singh won gold in the 25m Standard Pistol event, leading to a clean sweep of the podium. Harsh Gupta secured silver while Amanpreet Singh won the bronze medal. In the junior category, the Indian shooters repeated the clean sweep with Suraj Sharma, Mukesh Nelavalli, and Tanishq Muralidhar Naidu winning gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively. Both seniors and juniors also won the team gold in their respective categories. IANS

Also Read: Elavenil wins gold, Shambhavi Kshirsagar breaks junior record