Elche Draw at Sevilla to Remain unbeaten in La Liga

MADRID: Substitute Peque Fernández scored with five minutes remaining to give Sevilla a 2-2 home draw against Elche in La Liga on Friday.

However, newly promoted Elche continued to impress by extending its unbeaten start to the season to four games. Isaac Romero put Sevilla ahead with an opportunistic strike from 18 meters out.

André da Silva equalised after a nice cutback from Martim Neto early in the second half, and Rafa Mir put the visitors ahead with a smart free kick after 70 minutes. Sevilla had not lost at home to Elche in the league since the 1967-68 season, and it took a late intervention from Fernández to preserve that record.

The striker had been on the pitch for only six minutes when he ran on to a cute backheel from Alexis Sanchez to whip the ball into the roof of the net.

Elche is sixth in La Liga, one of six unbeaten teams while Sevilla is 11th with four points from four games. Agencies

