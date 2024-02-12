Elena Rybakina claims Abu Dhabi Open title win over Russian Daria Kasatkina

Abu Dhabi: Top seed Elena Rybakina powered to a 6-1, 6-4 win over Russian Daria Kasatkina in the final of the Abu Dhabi Open on Sunday to lift her second trophy of the season and seventh overall.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion began the contest on Stadium Court in typically dominant fashion to grab an early break but seventh seed Kasatkina struck back with one of her own only to fall behind again in blustery conditions. Agencies

