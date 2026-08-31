Elena Rybakina Eyes US Open Return After Recovering from Ankle Injury

NEW YORK: World No. 2 Elena Rybakina said she is on track to play at the U.S. Open as she recovers from a leg injury suffered at the Cincinnati Open earlier this month.

The twice Grand Slam winner retired in the first set of her Cincinnati quarterfinal match against Iga Swiatek on August 20 with an ankle problem.

“I’m quite confident with the decision we are making each day about how to practise, what to do, and especially what can happen in the worst-case scenario. So, all these things I feel quite confident about,” Rybakina told reporters at Flushing Meadows on Saturday. Agencies

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