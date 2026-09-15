Sports

Elena Rybakina Makes History as First Kazakh World No.1 in Tennis Rankings

Elena Rybakina becomes the first Kazakh to reach world No.1, overtaking Aryna Sabalenka after winning the US Open title in New York.
Elena Rybakina
Published on

New Delhi: Elena Rybakina officially became the new world No.1 after the weekly updated WTA rankings saw her jump past Aryna Sabalenka on Monday.  Rybakina was already assured of a top spot after her quarterfinal win over Qinwen Zheng at the recently concluded US Open, which the Kazakh star capped off with a win in the final over Sabalenka. Rybakina has become the first-ever Kazakh, man or woman, to be ranked World No.1 in the singles rankings. She remained on the heels of Sabalenka throughout the season after having produced a strong run, while the Belarusian tennis star had a dip in her form mid-season. While Sabalenka lost steam in the mid-season, Rybakina had been building her ascent to the top since late last year and had a stellar mid-season this year with dominant performances on the North American hard-court swing, which was followed by her success in the Big Apple. IANS

Also Read: FC Green Valley Edge Navajyoti 2-1 to Secure Full Points in GSA A Division League

Aryna Sabalenka
Elena Rybakina
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com