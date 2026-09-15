Elena Rybakina Makes History as First Kazakh World No.1 in Tennis Rankings

New Delhi: Elena Rybakina officially became the new world No.1 after the weekly updated WTA rankings saw her jump past Aryna Sabalenka on Monday. Rybakina was already assured of a top spot after her quarterfinal win over Qinwen Zheng at the recently concluded US Open, which the Kazakh star capped off with a win in the final over Sabalenka. Rybakina has become the first-ever Kazakh, man or woman, to be ranked World No.1 in the singles rankings. She remained on the heels of Sabalenka throughout the season after having produced a strong run, while the Belarusian tennis star had a dip in her form mid-season. While Sabalenka lost steam in the mid-season, Rybakina had been building her ascent to the top since late last year and had a stellar mid-season this year with dominant performances on the North American hard-court swing, which was followed by her success in the Big Apple. IANS

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