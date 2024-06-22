Sports

Elena Rybakina retires from quarterfinal against Victoria Azarenka in Berlin

Elena Rybakina retired from her quarterfinal in Berlin on Friday, seemingly because of illness.
Elena Rybakina retires from quarterfinal against Victoria Azarenka in Berlin

Berlin: Elena Rybakina retired from her quarterfinal in Berlin on Friday, seemingly because of illness. The 2022 Wimbledon champion was trailing Victoria Azarenka 3-1 in the first set at the grass-court Ladies Open and stopped playing after her double fault made it 15-15 in the fifth game.

Rybakina sat on her bench, put her hands to her face but didn’t wait for a medical evaluation. After 40 seconds, she got up and quickly jogged to the locker room.

On Thursday, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova retired from her match in Berlin because of a leg injury. Agencies

Also Read: Paolini upsets Elena Rybakina to reach French Open semis; 17-year-old Andreeva shocks Sabalenka

Also Watch:             

Elena Rybakina
Victoria Azarenka

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com