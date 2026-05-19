Elina Svitolina Wins Italian Open 2026 in Rome, Leads WTA Rankings After Historic Clay-Court Sweep for Ukraine

New Delhi: Elina Svitolina capped a remarkable fortnight for Ukrainian tennis by capturing the Italian Open title in Rome, completing a sweep of the 2026 clay-court WTA 1000 events for her country after Marta Kostyuk lifted the Madrid crown earlier this month. The 31-year-old Svitolina returned to the top tier of women’s tennis with her third career title in Rome, having previously won the tournament in 2017 and 2018. It marked her 20th singles trophy overall and her biggest achievement since returning to the tour following maternity leave in 2023. IANS

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