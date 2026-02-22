Ellyse Perry becomes first Australian to play 350 international games

Adelaide: Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry became the first female cricketer from her nation to play 350 international matches, when she took the field against India at the Adelaide Oval in the final and decider T20I of the three-game series on Saturday.

Perry made history as the first Australian woman to reach 350 games, celebrating her 20th year at the highest level. Only two women have played more international matches: Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s captain, who extended her record to 357 after the third T20I, and New Zealand’s Suzie Bates with 355, making Perry the most capped Aussie.

Australia’s most-capped players after Perry are current ODI and Test captain Alyssa Healy with 295 appearances, and former vice-captain Alex Blackwell with 252 appearances. IANS

