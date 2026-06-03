Emilio Gay and Sonny Baker Named in England Squad for First Test Against New Zealand

London: England have named uncapped batter Emilio Gay and fast bowler Sonny Baker for their 12-man squad for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's. The opening Test of the English home summer, which commences on Thursday, marks the beginning of a crucial rebuilding phase following England’s dismal 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia.

England men have named a 12-player squad for the first Test against New Zealand, which begins on Thursday at Lord's.

"Durham top-order batter Emilio Gay and Hampshire pace bowler Sonny Baker, who are yet to be capped, are included. Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson returns to the England Test squad for the first time since February 2024," England Cricket Board said in a statement.

The debutants in the squad are Durham top-order batsman Gay and Hampshire pacer Baker, and Ollie Robinson of Sussex returns to the Test setup for the first time since February 2024.

Archer will not feature as he currently has a time out following six months on the road, is currently in Barbados, and will not be arriving in England until after the first Test match. He may be available for the second match of the series starting June 17.

England XII for the first Test against New Zealand: Ben Stokes (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue. IANS

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