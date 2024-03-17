Emma Raducanu joins Great Britain squad for Billie Jean King Cup

New Delhi: Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, has joined the Great Britain squad for the Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against France in April.

The 2021 US Open winner, who is continuing her comeback after almost a year out following surgery on her wrists, will join Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, and Heather Watson in the team under the leadership of Captain Anne Keothavong.

Great Britain will take on France on April 12-13 with the winning team advancing to the finals in Sevilla, Spain in November. The losing team will then compete in playoff ties.

The best-of-five tie is set to be staged at Le Chaudron in Le Portel on an indoor clay court.

Raducanu made a comeback this season and advanced to the Australian Open’s second round after missing the majority of 2023. She was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells in the third round.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka makes a long-awaited return to represent Japan, marking her first appearance in four years after the birth of her daughter, Shai. Osaka’s comeback has been closely watched, although she faced disappointment at Indian Wells, falling to Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

Poland’s hopes rest on the shoulders of world number one Iga Swiatek, a formidable force on the court with four major titles to her name. Swiatek’s recent success at Indian Wells, where she advanced to the semi-finals after Caroline Wozniacki’s retirement, underscores her prowess and determination.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Angelique Kerber adds to the star-studded lineup as she returns to represent her country after giving birth last year. The three-time Grand Slam champion’s experience and skill make her a formidable asset as Germany takes on Brazil in Sao Paulo. IANS

