Empoli grab late win by defeating Salernitana in Serie A

MILAN: Empoli continued its excellent form to extend unbeaten run to four games, defeating Salernitana 3-1 in Serie A on Friday.

Empoli rose four places to 15th.

The visitor was fortunate to take the lead midway through the first half. Nicolò Cambiaghi's cross from the left took a deflection off the head of defender Alessandro Zanoli and looped over his stranded goalkeeper.

Shon Weissman equalised after 69 minutes for Salernitana with a glancing header from Antonio Candreva's right cross.

M'Baye Niang then converted from the penalty spot three minutes from time before Matteo Cancellieri adding the third goal with a fine breakaway finish in injury time.

Inter Milan are at the top of the Serie A, four points clear of Juventus and with a game in hand. Agencies

