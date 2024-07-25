ENG v WI: Akeem Jordan replaces injured Jeremiah Louis in Windies squad against England

Birmingham: The West Indies have been dealt a blow ahead of the final Test against England, with fast bowler Jeremiah Louis ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Louis, who did not feature in the first two Tests, sustained the injury during the second match at Trent Bridge. He will remain with the team for further treatment, hoping to recover in time for future assignments.

In his place, Akeem Jordan joins the squad, bringing fresh energy and potential to the West Indies pace attack. Jordan was already in the UK playing cricket when he received the call-up and has since joined the team, participating in Wednesday’s training session at Edgbaston. IANS

