ENG VS AUS: Harry Brook hits ton as England halt Australia’s unbeaten run

LONDON: A Harry Brook (110 not out off 94) slammed the maiden ODI ton as England halted Australia's winning streak in the format, ending a 14-match run at Chester-le-Street, with a 46-run win by DLS Method in the third ODI at Chester-le-Street.

England were 254-4, on course for victory, needing 51 runs from 74 balls, when rain curtailed the finish in Chester-le-Street. The result also ended England's seven-game losing streak to their rivals in the format.

With Alex Carey's unbeaten 77 along with Steve Smith's (60 off 82) hard-fought half-century and cameos from Cameron Green (42 off 49) and Aaron Hardie (44 off 26), Australia set a 305-run target.

In response, England looked on the back foot as they as they lost openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett early - to Mitchell Starc fell to 11/2 early. But a 156-run partnership between Brook and Will Jacks (84) turned the tide for the hosts.

Brook was then joined by Liam Livingstone, whose quickfire 33 not out off 20 balls helped hosts move ahead of the DLS par score once rain intervened in the chase, ICC reports.

Australia had the chance to extend their ODI winning streak to 15, what would have been two matches clear as the second-best winning streak in the men's format, with their stretch beginning at last year's major tournament.

Australia's 2003 group hold the record with 21 matches on the bounce, in a run that included Cricket World Cup glory in the same year.

A victory would have also meant Australia nudged India off top spot on the ICC ODI Men's Team Rankings, though defeat means they sit three ratings points back from top spot (118 ratings points).

England will look to level the five-match series at 2-2 in the fourth ODI scheduled on Friday at Lord's.

Brief Scores: Australia 304/7 in 50 overs (Alex Carey 77 not out, Steve Smith 60, Aaron Hardie 44, Cameron Green 42; Jofra Archer 2-67) lost to England 254/4 in 37.4 overs (Harry Brook 110 not out, Will Jacks 84; Cameron Green 2-45, Mitchell Starc 2-63) by 46 runs (DLS method). IANS

