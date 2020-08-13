England and Wales Cricket Board shortened domestic season

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed that this summers shortened domestic season will culminate with T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston on October 3.



Following much uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, women's cricket in England has also received a shot in arm with their 50-over domestic event — Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy — taking place from August 29 to September 26. Just three days after that, the men's four-day tournament, Bob Willis Trophy, will come to a close.

The T20 Blast will begin on August 27 with defending champions Essex Eagles taking on Middlesex at the Cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford. ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: "After a challenging few months it's really exciting that we can look forward to three domestic finals at the end of the summer. It promises to be a thrilling climax to the season, and something members, fans and everyone involved in the game can look forward to.

"The fact we've been able to get so much domestic cricket played this summer owes to the collaborative efforts of the county network and their willingness to find a way to get the game on in the safest way possible for all involved. There will be many more challenges ahead, but the unity and spirit shown during this summer has been a tribute to the county network as we work together to grow our sport," he added.

The T20 Blast has been regionalised into the same three groups used in the Bob Willis Trophy with each county set to play 10 group-stage matches behind closed doors. The quarter-finals will all be played on October 1. (IANS)

