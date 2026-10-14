England announce squads for white-ball Australia series, rest key pacers for T20Is

New Delhi, Oct 13: England have announced their squad for the white-ball series against Australia and have rested several key bowlers for the T20Is as the focus lies on the subsequent Test series in South Africa and the ODI World Cup 2027.

Speedsters Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue have all been rested for the five-match T20I series that will be played from November 21 onwards. However, the Three Lions have named a full-strength squad for the preceding three ODIs that will be played from November 12 onwards.

Archer and Jacob Bethell have returned to the ODI squad as England look to ramp up their preparations for the World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, which is less than a year away from now.

“The returns of Jacob Bethell and Jofra Archer for the ODI series means that we will be at close to full strength as we ramp up preparations for a World Cup in a year’s time,” Marcus North, England’s national selector, said. “The four quick bowlers will then leave after the three-game ODI series as we look to manage them ahead of the Test tour of South Africa.”

England are set to leave for Pakistan on Thursday for an ODI tri-series, which also features Sri Lanka and starts Sunday. There are two changes to the ODI squad for the Australia series from the group that will play Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with Archer and Bethell returning. The speedster was rested, while Bethell was out due to the knee injury he sustained during the India ODI series in July.

The T20I side bears a fresher look with four uncapped players and several key pacers rested. Wicketkeeper batter Thomas Rew and right-arm fast bowler Eddie Jack have earned their maiden senior call-ups, while James Coles and Henry Crocombe can also make their T20I debuts.

Crocombe was recently given a two-year contract by the ECB, and Luke Wood, who was omitted from the contracts, has been recalled.

Phil Salt is back in the T20Is after recovering from a quad injury as he replaces the injured Jos Buttler. Sam Curran returns from a groin injury.

“Our T20 team has been in excellent form under captain Harry Brook, and we are looking forward to the opportunity to test ourselves in Australian conditions against a very good team,” North said.

“We will have four uncapped players in an exciting T20 squad including Thomas Rew and Eddie Jack, both of whom toured Australia with the England Lions last year, and who earn their first England call-ups.”

England will play a rare white-ball warm-up match in Perth on November 7 before the ODIs begin on November 13. The T20Is will begin on November 21 and run till December 2.

England’s ODI squad: Harry Brook (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue

England’s T20I squad: Harry Brook (capt), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Thomas Rew, Phil Salt, Luke Wood. IANS

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