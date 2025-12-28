England bag first Test win on Australian soil since 2011

Melbourne: England ended an almost 15-year-long wait with a spirited victory on Australian soil in the fourth Ashes Test, defeating the hosts by four wickets in a frenetic Boxing Day contest here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

While the Ashes remain out of reach, Ben Stokes’ side produced a statement performance, sealing the match in just 32.2 overs on Day 2.

The Test was wrapped up inside two days on a surface that heavily favoured the fast bowlers, with not a single over delivered by a spinner across the match. England set the tone by opting to bowl first on a lively pitch with a visible grass covering, a decision that paid immediate dividends. Josh Tongue led the charge with a five-wicket haul as Australia were dismissed for 152 in their first innings.

The hosts responded emphatically. England were skittled for 110, handing Australia a 42-run lead, with Michael Neser claiming four wickets and Scott Boland three. By stumps on Day 1, Australia appeared firmly in control, finishing with all 10 wickets intact thanks to a steady stand between Travis Head and nightwatchman Boland.

Australia resumed day two with a healthy advantage, but momentum shifted quickly. Head looked dangerous once again, moving fluently to 46 before Brydon Carse shattered his stumps, triggering a collapse. England surged through the remaining wickets, dismissing Australia for 132, with stand-in captain Steve Smith left unbeaten on 24. The visitors, as a result, set themselves a target of 175 runs.

England’s response was decisive. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley launched an ultra-aggressive chase, treating the pursuit like a limited-overs contest. Duckett struck 34 from 26 balls before being undone by a pinpoint yorker from Mitchell Starc, while Crawley contributed a brisk 37.

Although Australia briefly fought back by removing Joe Root and Stokes in quick succession, the chase never drifted off course. Jacob Bethell’s composed 40, supported by Harry Brook’s unbeaten 18, carried England home with ease.

England’s most recent Test victory in Australia came in January 2011 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This win also marks Joe Root’s first Test win in Australia after 18 matches, and Ben Stokes’ first in 13 games.

The series now heads to Sydney for the fifth and final Test on January 4, with England restoring pride after a bruising Ashes campaign which saw them lose the first three games in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide as Australia retained the urn.

Brief Scores: Australia 152 & 132 (Travis Head 46, Steven Smith 24; Brydon Carse 4-34, Ben Stokes 3-24) lost to England 110 & 178/6 (Jacob Bethell 40, Zak Crawley 37; Scott Boland 2-29, Jhye Richardson 2-22) by four wickets. IANS

