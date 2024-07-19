England captain Ben Stokes to play in The Hundred: Wales Cricket Board (ECB)

LONDON: England captain Ben Stokes will play in The Hundred this year after the conclusion of England’s Test series with West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Stokes, who last played in the competition in 2021, will be available to his team Northern Superchargers, coached by Andrew Flintoff, for four matches after the third Test concludes in Birmingham, the ECB said in a statement.

England batters Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith will also play in The Hundred after the West Indies series concludes.

“The availability of England Men’s bowlers will be dependent on workload and international selection,” the ECB said.

“But Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts and Dillon Pennington are all likely to feature in The Hundred from the early rounds. Chris Woakes is expected to be available from Tuesday 6 August.”

The ECB said it expects the players selected for the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford from August 21 to be available for The Hundred’s playoffs on August 17 and 18. Agencies

