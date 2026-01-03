England celebrate its players when they retire, India fall short in this regard: Panesar

London: Former England spinner Monty Panesar has opined that BCCI should have planned a farewell Test for batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and off-spin great Ravichandran Ashwin, stating that the trio deserved a much better ending for their contributions to the game.

Panesar said India had fallen short in honouring its retiring greats, drawing parallels with England’s approach to player recognition. He stated that England made sure that legends such as Stuart Broad and James Anderson had a memorable farewell Test match.

“The BCCI should have planned farewell Test matches for R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. They deserved that respect. England celebrate its players when they retire — for example, Stuart Broad and James Anderson were given great farewells — but India fall short in this regard,” Panesar told IANS. IANS

