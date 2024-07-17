England cricketer James Vince pleas for peace after persistent attacks on property

New Delhi: England cricketer and Hampshire captain James Vince has made a public appeal regarding persistent attacks on his property that resulted in his family being forced to leave his hometown in Southampton.

For nearly eight years, Vince and his family enjoyed the tranquillity of their home in a village east of Southampton. That peace was shattered earlier this year when Vince’s home and vehicles were targeted in two shocking attacks, forcing the family to flee and live in fear.

The first attack occurred in the early hours of April 15. Vince, 33, recounted the harrowing experience: “My wife and I woke suddenly to a load of smashing and alarms going off. We had no idea what was going on and it was obviously very unnerving, so we rushed straight to get the kids to make sure they were safe. They were very shaken up," Vince told The Telegraph.

By the time the police arrived, the attackers had vanished, leaving behind a trail of destruction. A neighbour reported seeing a car speed away from the scene.

The damage to the cars and home was extensive, prompting the family to move out temporarily while repairs were made. Security cameras and alarms were installed, but the sense of safety had been irrevocably damaged.

Barely a week after returning home, Vince’s worst fears were realised when a second attack took place on May 1. IANS

